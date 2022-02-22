MANILA -- Director Cathy Garcia-Molina shared the reason why she accepted the offer to direct ABS-CBN's upcoming sitcom "My Papa Pi" starring Piolo Pascual.

In a previous digital conference for the show, the award-winning director said she wanted to work again with Pascual after the 2008 fantasy series "Lobo."

"I really want to work with Piolo. Kasi ang huli namin ay 'Lobo' pa, dekada na 'yon. So na-miss ko na siya. And because ngayon parang once a year na ako magpe-pelikula tapos pareho rin kaming busy. Parang na-offer sa akin 'yung pagkakataon na, o ayan project with Papa P.' Umoo ako. 'Yun talaga 'yon," she said.

Furthermore, Garcia-Molina said directing a sitcom is something new to her.

"Tapos na-cute-an ako sa idea na kambal sina Pepe (Herrera) at Pidiong (Pascual). Siyempre mayroon ka pang Queen P (Pia Wurtzbach). ...Parang ang saya lang," she said.

Garcia-Molina, who previously announced her plan to retire from directing, admitted that her children still wants to move to New Zealand. However, their plan to move abroad was pushed back because of new opportunities.

"Because of the pandemic nagkaroon ng avenue for a new company na na-put up ko with my friends, the Nickl Entertainment and so far marami kaming natutulungang tao via this new company. So parang na-push back ng konti 'yung paglipad. Pero nandoon pa rin 'yung kailangan naming umalis, kailangan kong pagbigyan 'yung mga anak ko. Panay lang talaga ang katok ng kuwento. Siguro talaga when, 'pag isa kang mangenguwento, parang ang hirap umalis. 'Pag may magandang kuwento napapalingon ako pabalik," she explained.

For his part, Pascual said he still hopes to do a film with Garcia-Molina, who is behind some of Star Cinema’s blockbusters and most memorable films.

"Parang maraming projects na ang hindi matuloy-tuloy. So 'yun nga finally we get to do something like this. For sure one of these days we will still be able to do a film together because 'yun ang pangako namin sa isa't isa. So mangyayari 'yon," ani Pascual.

"My Papa Pi" airs every Saturday at 7 p.m., starting March 5 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.