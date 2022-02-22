MANILA – KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad could not believe that the VIP tickets to their upcoming virtual fan conference “Closer” were sold out over a month before the actual event.

Speaking during a media conference on Tuesday, the two said they still get overwhelmed by the massive support they have been receiving following their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint.

“I didn’t expect that much support after we got out of the house. I didn’t think that we would be loved that much because of how many times we got nominated inside the house. But I kind of felt it when we... kept getting saved. Turns out, the viewers did relate to us a lot. They really did like our bonding. I just feel super grateful and super blessed to have all of this support talaga,” Estrada said.

“Being inside the house, we had zero idea. I would always say pa na ‘May nanonood kaya?’ Kasi wala kaming idea talaga. Of course when we got out, it was really overwhelming talaga. Up to this day, there are times when we would get overwhelmed. We ask ourselves, ‘What did we do to deserve so much love from such great people? We feel so lucky. We are so blessed,” Ilacad added.

When asked what their fans could expect from their event, Ilacad said they will definitely be singing a few of the songs they wrote during the reality show.

“The songs that we know our sweethearts love so much and I am sure they are so excited to finally hear us sing them live. We really wanted the songs to be our originals. Siyempre meron ding halong iba but mostly we want it to be really genuine and from our heart so we chose to sing our own compositions,” the actress said.

The two said they want their show to be as raw as possible because that’s what their fans loved about them.

“Minahal kami ng tao kasi galling kami sa reality show. Nakita nila kung sino talaga kami and paano kami. We want to continue that. So we want our concert to be laid back. Yun ang gusto naming feel para talagang ma at home yung mga viewers,” said Ilacad.

The newest Kapamilya love team will hold their virtual fan conference this coming February 26 via KTX.