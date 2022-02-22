WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo tries skateboarding

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo continues to try different things, such as skateboarding, as seen in a video she shared on Instagram.

"Tried something new today," the Kapamilya superstar wrote in the caption.

As of writing, Bernardo's video has already received 310,000 likes just eight hours since it was uploaded. It also received positive reactions from fellow celebrities like Chito Miranda, Jericho Rosales and Angel Locsin.

Currently, Bernardo is gearing up for a new series with boyfriend Daniel Padilla. The two will star in their comeback series “2 Good 2 Be True” (2G2BT), which marks their first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years after 2013’s “Got To Believe.”

The genre is a personal preference of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans who have been clamoring for a rom-com comeback for the two.

Joining the popular Kapamilya love team in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, Smokey Manaloto, Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, Pamu Pamorada, Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach

The series will be helmed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, who also directed Bernardo and Padilla in the films “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

