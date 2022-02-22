Photo from Louise Abuel's Instagram account

MANILA -- Indeed, timing is everything.

Former child star and “Viral Scandal” actor Louise Abuel is grateful for having a project amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Star Magic Inside News, Abuel shared how frustrating it was for him to land a role in a show several years back.

According to him, he slowed down from acting when he reached 14 to rest and reset his image when he reached his teenage years.

However, when he decided to work in showbiz anew, he found it difficult to fit certain characters because of his looks and height.

“May point na mapu-frustrate ka na parang I'm back pero wala pa ring dumarating na projects,” he admitted.

Abuel then became part of Cinemalaya film “Edward” which allowed him to be noticed anew in the industry.

Abuel, 18, was tapped to play Nico Sicat, the younger brother of Charlie Dizon’s character, in “Viral Scandal.”

“Grateful talaga ako na napasama ako dun sa mga actor na may trabaho ngayon kasi naisip ko na tama rin 'yung timing ng age ko na 18 years old ako this year. Kung mas bata ako ngayon, mahirapan ako makakuha ng projects dahil sa pandemic,” Abuel shared.

The actor thanked ABS-CBN for all his projects including episodes in “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and “Ipaglaban Mo.”

“Kung mag-stay ka sa ABS-CBN at kung mahal mo yung ginagawa mo, hindi ka nila pababayaan,” he said.

Abuel is hoping to do a romantic-comedy or action project in the future as he has already explored the drama genre.

He was previously part of the inspirational series “100 Days to Heaven”, “Halik”, and “The General’s Daughter.”