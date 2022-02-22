Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

After two “ligtask challenges,” five “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates have been nominated while two others saved themselves from possible eviction.

Gin Regidor and Zach Guerrero were automatically nominated anew on Tuesday in the reality show after the first challenge wherein the top two finishers were excluded from nomination.

In a twist, Big Brother told his housemates that Regidor and Guerrero would be evicted from the show after losing the ligtask challenge.

Tears fell from many remaining housemates as they bade goodbye to two of their friends, who would later learn that they are still in the competition and would be staying in a separate room only.

Meanwhile, Laziz Rustamov and Michael Ver Comaling were the fastest to the do the first task to eventually remove themselves from the list of this week’s nominees.

Isabel Laohoo, Kathleen Agir, and Roque Coting, on the other hand, faced a final ligtask challenge where the winner will also be saved from nomination.

But after 30 minutes of the challenge, no one completed the task which meant all of them would be following Guerrero and Regidor’s departure.

Housemates were reduced to tears once more as Laohoo, Agir, and Coting appeared to be leaving the house too.

In the end, host Bianca Gonzales revealed that Guerrero, Regidor, Laohoo, Agir, and Coting are only nominated for this week.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.