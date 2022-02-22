Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram account.

Fil-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo on Tuesday celebrated her 19th birthday with a reference to Kiwi artist Lorde.

In an Instagram post, Rodrigo's birthday cake dedication wrote: "I'm 19 and I'm on fire."

Fans were quick to notice the line in reference to Lorde's hit song "Perfect Places" from her "Melodrama" album.

The artist also thanked her fans in the post and said: "thank u for all the birthday luv! i am now 19!!!!!!!"

Rodrigo rose to fame with her hit heartbreaking song "drivers license" from her debut album "SOUR," which scored seven Grammy nominations.

She tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album, which caught the attention of new supporters with its "angst-filled" and "heartbreak" tracks.

This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

