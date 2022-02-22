Handout

MANILA — The fourth installment of the hit sci-fi action film series 'The Matrix' is set to stream on HBO Go on Saturday.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reunited as Neo and Trinity in "The Matrix Resurrections," which was released in cinemas in 2021.

Fans can also revisit the original trilogy, "The Matrix", "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" on the streaming platform.

"In 'The Matrix Resurrections,' return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson aka Neo will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more," HBO said.

"And if he has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is far stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

"The Matrix" was released in 1999 followed by "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" both released in 2003.

