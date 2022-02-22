'Happiest I've ever been,' Tom Holland says on career, personal life

Watch more on iWantTFC

Following the record-breaking success of “Spider-man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland follows another exciting path in “Uncharted,” his latest film whose story is based on the popular video game.

The actor once again showcases his acrobatic agility and style in the movie’s death-defying action scenes.

"It's a really fun process," he shared. "I was very involved in the design and creation of some of these sequences. We're lucky when we make these movies, we're working with the best in the business"

Even in his personal life, especially with girlfriend Zendaya on his side, the actor is winning.

"I’m in a great place in my life right now. I could say I've never been happier, and I'm really enjoying my work," Holland added. "I have exciting prospects on the horizon. I get to take a really nice long break, which I'm excited about. I can very confidently say that I'm probably the happiest I've ever been."

The actor makes it a point to pay his blessings forward through his family-based organization “The Brothers Trust” which provides assistance to smaller charitable organizations needing the most help.

"It's really wonderful to create a camaraderie amongst the fans — they help us raise money to better people's lives," he shared. "No stones go unturned to what the brothers trust can do and who we can help."

The film adaptation of the Playstation game “Uncharted” also stars Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali.