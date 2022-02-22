Photo from Gretchen Barretto's Instagram account

After giving away grocery boxes and sacks of rice to frontliners, socialite Gretchen Barretto this time will donate an ambulance to a hospital through her “Love is Essential” campaign.

Barretto took to Instagram to share that she will be sending out an ambulance to the Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center (VRP) in Mandaluyong as part of the hospital’s 49th anniversary.

She also hinted that she has something for the more than 1,000 frontliners of the hospital when they visit on February 24.

“I’m happy to announce that on February 24 I am granting the wish of Victor Potenciano Hospital, VRP 'yun, sa Mandaluyong EDSA. It’s going to be their 49th year so I will be launching my first ever 'Love Is Essential' ambulance. That is my 49th anniversary present,” Barretto said.

“That is the wish that I’m granting them. To the frontliners of VRP, on that day we will be granting 1,024 frontliners. Since it's February and I said it’s the month of love, let’s all spread love. Mine is on Thursday, February 24,” she added.

In a succeeding clip, she shared a glimpse of the ambulance bearing her project’s name on the side of the vehicle. Barretto is also donating another ambulance but she refused to name the recipient yet.

Last week, Barretto distributed rice to about 3,300 families in Cavite City. She also gave rice to “blue guards” of known executive villages in Metro Manila.

Earlier this month, Barretto marked her 28th year with her partner, businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco, with a sentimental montage, which includes photos of their travels, affectionate moments, their daughter Dominique, as well as their pet dogs, among others.