MANILA – Three months after tying the knot, Ellen Adarna opened up about her plans of having a baby with Derek Ramsay.

“Are u and Derek planning to have a baby soon?” her follower asked her in an online Q&A she conducted on Instagram on Monday.

To which, Adarna replied: “When we are both ready dai, it will happen. Chill.”

Last January, Ramsay also said he wants to have a baby with his wife “probably next year.”

“I want a boy, Ellen wants a girl," Ramsay said also in an online Q&A session on Instagram.

The two are set to have their honeymoon in Africa this year. They previously revealed that they will be bringing Modesto Elias, Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, to the trip.

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna in March 2021, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.