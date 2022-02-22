Screenshot Disney+ YouTube channel.



A documentary on Fil-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo's debut album "SOUR" will soon stream on Disney+.

In an announcement, Rodrigo revealed that the documentary "driving home 2 u" will be out on the platform on March 25.

It will discuss the thought process for the album produced with Daniel Nigro and some new arrangements of her songs.

"I just wanna tell people what’s going on at the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed," she said in the snippet.

"Coming from this place of hurt, I managed and you managed to turn it into something that you’re proud of. There’s like nothing better than that."

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album, which caught the attention of new supporters with its "angst-filled" and "heartbreak" tracks.

This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

