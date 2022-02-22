Home  >  Entertainment

Documentary on Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR' album to stream on Disney+

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2022 05:38 PM

Screenshot Disney+ YouTube channel.
Screenshot Disney+ YouTube channel.


A documentary on Fil-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo's debut album "SOUR" will soon stream on Disney+.

In an announcement, Rodrigo revealed that the documentary "driving home 2 u" will be out on the platform on March 25.

It will discuss the thought process for the album produced with Daniel Nigro and some new arrangements of her songs.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"I just wanna tell people what’s going on at the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed," she said in the snippet.

"Coming from this place of hurt, I managed and you managed to turn it into something that you’re proud of. There’s like nothing better than that." 

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album, which caught the attention of new supporters with its "angst-filled" and "heartbreak" tracks. 

This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  music   Olivia Rodrigo   SOUR   driving home 2 u   Disney+  