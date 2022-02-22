MANILA—Singer Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, who rose to fame after joining "America's Got Talent" last year, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 31.

In a report posted on TMZ, it says that Nightbirde passed away last Saturday, months after receiving treatment for cancer, "which had spread to her lungs, spine and liver."

The website also posted part of the statement from Nightbirde's family.

"Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus," the statement read.

Terry Crews, one of the presenters of “AGT”, shared the news of Nightbirde's passing through a social media post on Tuesday morning, February 22 (Manila time).

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde," Crews wrote on Instagram.

It was June last year, when Nightbirde received a golden buzzer “AGT” after performing her own composition titled "It's Okay," about "the story of the last year of my life."

Cowell was most especially moved by the song, giving Nightbirde the golden buzzer, which automatically qualified her to final round of the talent competition.

As of writing, Nightbirde's “AGT” audition has been viewed more than 39 million times on YouTube.

Besides earning the coveted golden buzzer, Nightbirde also won the hearts of many with her inspiring story. In backstage footage, Nightbirde revealed she has been given 2% survival because of her illness.

"I have a 2% chance of survival, but 2% is not zero percent. 2 percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is," Nightbirde said at the time.

In August 2021, Nightbirde withdrew from AGT competition due to her worsening condition.