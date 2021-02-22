‘You touched our hearts’: Lie’s spot-on Moira voice impersonation awes ‘YFSF’ judges

Lie Reposposa impresses ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ judges with her Moira dela Torre impersonation in the program’s Sunday episode. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate Lie Reposposa awed judges of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” in its Sunday episode, as she aced the singing voice of “hugot” hitmaker Moira Dela Torre for her first celebrity transformation.

Reposposa, who also once joined the singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” is known for her “birit” song choices. Dela Torre, on the other hand, has made a mark on local pop culture with her relaxed, “airy” singing voice and heartbreaking tunes.

On paper, the transformation would appear challenging to Reposposa. For her performance training, she was reminded by vocal coach Jed Madela to approximate Dela Torre’s “soothing” singing voice. Movement coach Nyoy Volante, meanwhile, told Reposposa to observe Dela Torre’s casual storytelling, with little to no big gestures, to match the lyrics of her songs.

The preparation paid off for Reposposa. Beyond her physical transformation, Lie wowed the “Your Face Sounds Familiar” jury with her voice sounding nearly identical to Dela Torre’s. Throughout her performance, judges Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano were visibly amused and impressed by Reposposa’s vocal impersonation.

“Talagang narinig ko si Moira!” Alcasid said.

Noting Reposposa’s outgoing and energetic personality, Cuneta told the contestant: “Napakahirap ng ginawa mo. Kumbaga sa acting, you had to shrink yourself to be quiet but powerful. Ganoon ang ginawa mo.”

Calling Reposposa’s transformation “excellent,” Valenciano added: “Lahat ng mga performers, they touched our eyes, they touched our ears. But this performance, it somehow touched our hearts.”

Reposposa’s performance earned her second place in the pilot week ranking, trailing winner Jhong Hilario as apl.de.ap. The rest of the celebrity performers, in order from 3rd to 8th ranking, are: CJ Navato, Klarisse de Guzman, Geneva Cruz, Christian Bables, iDolls, and Vivoree Esclito.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available to view on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

