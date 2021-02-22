Take 1 kissing scene of Jerome Ponce, Teejay Marquez in 'BenXJim' not easy to do

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Onwards the second season of the successful BL series "BenXJim," fans are still talking about the dreamy kissing scene of its protagonists Jerome Ponce as Ben and Teejay Marquez as Jim.

The scene sets the new tone of the series which now focuses on the ugly realities of love from the romantic and fantasy flavor of its first season.

It was a take-one execution by director Easy Ferrer, according to its producer Regal Entertainment starting from the two actors' longing looks until their lips lock towards fade out.

“Gargle and tootbrush, ilang beses,” Marquez told ABS-CBN News in a virtual conference. “Expected ko na talaga na gagawin namin ‘to so I prepared myself.”

“Natuwa ka isang beses lang kissing scene?” Ponce teased Marquez. To which, he countered, “Paulit-ulit ba? Ask na natin si direk!”

But beyond the hygiene aspects, Ferrer cited the more difficult challenges of setting up intimate scenes with official clearance.

“Alam naman natin, ang hirap gumawa ng kissing scenes ngayong pandemic dahil maraming bawal sa IATF. Kailangan bigyan kami ng permit ng Department of Health and also we had to follow health and safety protocols. So finally ginawa na namin. We wanted to give people what they want without compromising the production,” he said.

The kiss also answered the clamor of fans who felt frustrated with the initial episode which seemingly did not provide the fireworks between the characters.

“Alam namin hahanapin talaga ito sa season 2 so umpisa pa lang ginawa na namin," said Ponce, laughing at the prospect of doing more intimate scenes in "BenXJim."

“We don’t want to disappoint our fans,” Ferrer chimed in. “In a way pambasag din ito sa fantasy ng first season.”

Aside from LGBT issues, the second season of "BenXJim" on upstream.ph will also tackle more aspects of love including age differences, heterosexual relationships and other matters.

“Lahat ng struggles and the difficulty of public acceptance,” said Ferrer.

Ferrer, Ponce, and Marquez, along with BenXJim cast member Kat Galang, are all encouraged by positive reviews to the series, along with the best actor awards conferred on the two lead stars, and the best supporting actress award given to Galang by the Chicago-based Asian Gigster (TAG) awards.

The awards, founded by Filipino-American artists, started last December to honor stories and works of celebrities and influencers from various platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

“Hindi namin ine-expect na ma-a-appreciate kami ng viewers even from abroad. Meaningful sa amin 'yon,” said Ponce.

”Nagpapasalamat ako kasi in way, it’s a recognition of my improvement as an actor,” added Marquez.

The award is an even bigger surprise for Galang, who portrays the May-December aspect of love in "BenXJim."

“I am very grateful because you don’t necessarily expect awards when you do characters. It’s a blessing ma acknowledge efforts namin, also our director," she said.

