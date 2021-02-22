‘She looks so good!’ Back on TV, Sharon wows with own transformation in ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

Leading up to the weekend return of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar,’ judge Sharon Cuneta has been chronicling her weight loss journey on social media. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Returning to television as one of the judges of the musical impersonation show “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” Sharon Cuneta wowed viewers with her own transformation over the weekend.

Cuneta, 55, sits alongside fellow music icons Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid as jury of the latest season of the ABS-CBN program, which premiered on February 20.

Prior to the weekend comeback of “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” Cuneta had been chronicling on social media her weight loss journey — and it appears her regimen has paid off, as the singer opted for figure-hugging outfits across the program’s first two episodes, as well as her “ASAP Natin ‘To” appearance on Sunday.

Cuneta, who was last seen on TV regularly in the 2018 edition of “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” surprised audiences with her slimmer physique and — in her fans’ words — “ageless” beauty.

“Looking young pa rin si Sharon! Sexy na siya!” commented one viewer on the official YouTube upload of her “ASAP Natin ‘To” performance.

Another fan wrote: “Oh my, I’m so happy to see Sharon looking so good!”

“Let’s appreciate Ms. @sharon_cuneta12’s glowing aura! Napakaganda naman talaga,” one viewer tweeted.

Cuneta’s trimmer figure is the result of trying different diets and seeing which worked for her. A recent one finally helped the actress achieve her goal, as she revealed in January being able to wear a size-10 swimsuit.

“I haven’t been a 10 in many years. My normal size when I was thin was 6 or 8, and I would panic na pag 8! Now to get to size 6 means I need to lose the last 20 lbs,” she said at the time. “After so many years of trying to get rid of all this extra weight and losing anywhere from 60-80 lbs., 20 doesn’t seem like too much work anymore.”

“Please pray for me,” she asked her loyal followers. “Then watch me. Hah!”

“Thank You Lord for that all-important bonk on the head before 2020 ended that knocked me into my senses — now it’s even been helping me lose weight!” she quipped.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available to view on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

