Live virtual event, PH visit being set up for Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin

MANILA - On Valentine’s Day, Filipino fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were treated to a wonderful surprise when the “Crash Landing on You” lead stars appeared together in a joint TV commercial for telco Smart Communications Inc.

Little did they know, it was never really the telco’s plan from the very beginning to have them in one campaign together.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, Jane Basas, Smart’s SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business, explained it was only because of the clamor from their subscribers that made them decide to have the two South Korean stars in one campaign.

“Only Hyun Bin was actually part of the original plans of Smart. If you remember, we launched Hyun Bin as the face of our fastest LTE network, as well as the launch of Smart’s 5G network around June. That was it. That was the plan. And then we listened to the customers because as soon as we brought Hyun Bin in, everybody clamored to have Son Ye Jin in. We had no choice, we had to give the customers what they wanted,” she said.

“As soon as we launched Son Ye Jin in August, there was again a clamor to bring the two of them together. It’s really us answering the requests of our clients, of our subscribers. But putting them together in one campaign was never really part of the plan,” she added.

Serendipitous as it may seem, Basas revealed they shot the commercial on January 12, just days after Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirmed that they are dating.

“It took us from August to November to be able to finalize the plans. It wasn’t easy at all. We had all the help... But we knew that we had to make it happen. We were just really lucky that both Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin loved the first two campaigns and they trusted us enough to make this happen. They have never said yes to anybody. We are the first brand that they said yes to [together] and we are very proud of that,” she said.

When asked what the experience was like to work with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin together, Basas said the “kilig” between the two was really palpable and fans would see it in their next Smart TVC.

“We started the shoot at around 10. Si Son Ye Jin was a little bit late because she was stuck during the snowstorm. She came in around 10:45. When she joined Hyun Bin, we shot the scenes that they were together first,” she said.

“The scenes that you saw in the first commercial is not the complete scene. There’s going to be a part two where they will be together end to end. That’s even more kilig than TVC 1,” she added.

For now, Basas is hoping the situation around the world normalizes “because as a fan, I’d love to see them here” in the Philippines.

“What I can promise is that they still owe us a visit to the Philippines,” she teased.

In the meantime, Basas said the people at Smart are trying to fix a live online event with the two in the next few weeks.

Related video: