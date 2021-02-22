'Grateful' Lea Salonga marks 50th birthday

MANILA -- Tony winner Lea Salonga is celebrating her 50th birthday on Monday, February 22.

"50 today!!! Woo-hoo!!! To everyone that sent a greeting, THANK YOU!!! I’m a tad overwhelmed, but in an oh so good way! Truly, this girl is hella grateful!" Salonga wrote in an Instagram post.

She also posted in jest: "I'm not 50. I'm 18 with 32 years experience."

On Twitter and Instagram, Salonga's fans as well as fellow celebrities also shared their birthday greetings for the Philippine pride.

"Happy Birthday, Ate Lea!!!" actress Iza Calzado wrote.

"Happy Birthday Lea!!!" Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach shared



"Love this!!! Happy bday dear," Ogie Alcasid wrote.

Carol Banawa, wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday to a legendary icon."

Salonga is best known for her Olivier- and Tony-winning performance as Kim in "Miss Saigon."

As a Disney legend, she was the singing voice of both Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin" as well as the titular character of Mulan.

Just recently, Salonga was reunited virtually with her fellow Disney Legends in an online fundraiser for members of the performing arts and entertainment industry who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also returned to acting as one of the stars of the acclaimed movie "Yellow Rose."

