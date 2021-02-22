Dingdong Dantes documents son Sixto's first time to ride a swing

MANILA – Dingdong Dantes turned a little bit sentimental as he shared on social media how elated he was to witness his son Sixto’s first time to ride a swing.

Sharing photos of his little boy on a swing on Instagram, Dante wrote in the caption: “Wala pa kasi siyang one year old nung nagsimula ang lockdown. At first, may takot pero dahil andiyan si Mama, he became comfortable, eventually.”

Dantes said it makes him happy to see Sixto explore and play in an open space and get his hands dirty and on the ground.

“Wala pa ring tatalo sa mga old school na laro na makakapag-hubog ng development ng isang bata. How I wish that we could go back to these outdoor activities, and have the opportunity for our children to freely play with other kids,” he said.

But instead of comparing the past from the present reality, Dantes said it is the duty of every parent to “recreate the values of these ‘experiences’ even within the confines of our own homes.”

“All it takes is a little creativity and imagination, no matter how big or small our ‘better worlds’ are. Sabi nga ng HS titser kong si Ser Ron Capinding, ‘Lahat puwede, pero hindi lahat dapat,’” he said.

“So, puwede naman talaga... pero dapat nang may pag-iingat, kapraningang calculated at isang buong loob na puno ng pagasa — na kaya pa rin nating ibigay ang mga nais at pangangailangan ng mga supling na walang kamuwangmuwang sa mas delikadong mundong kalalakihan nila,” he added.

Aside from Sixto, Dantes and Marian Rivera also have a daughter, Zia. The two are currently among the most popular celebrity children today.

