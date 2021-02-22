Aiko Melendez mourns death of stepdad

MANILA -- Actress Aiko Melendez is mourning the death of her stepfather Dan Castañeda.

On Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted photos showing her and her family's happy moments with Castañeda, as she thanked him for always being there for her and her children.

"You will always be my one and only Daddy! Thank you for always being here for me and my kids... You will be missed..... Till we meet again," Melendez wrote.

Melendez did not disclose details about her stepfather's death.

Fellow celebrities sent their condolences and prayer for Melendez and her family.

"Hugging you now gf. Condolence again," Carmina Villarroel wrote.

"Condolences po ate," actress Dimples Romana shared.

"My hugs and love for you," Vina Morales wrote.

Veteran actress-host Coney Reyes, wrote: "So sorry to hear this. My sincerest condolences!"

Melendez's biological father is the late actor Jimi Melendez, who died in 1997.

Related video: