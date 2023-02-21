MANILA - For Sofia Andres, love is not about a ring on her finger or grand romantic gestures. Instead, it's about how she and her partner Daniel Miranda choose to respect, understand, and forgive each other.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Andres took time to express how grateful she is for her own little family.

“Excuse me for being extra mushy, but seeing this photo that I have of Daniel and Zoe makes my heart full — I’m happy with what God blessed me with,” she said pertaining to a series of snapshots of Miranda and their daughter Zoe.

While describing their family as “not perfect,” Andres said it is definitely a gift she would not take for granted.

Addressing the pressure she feels from others to get married, Andres emphasized that she and Miranda are in a chapter where they are learning to be patient with each other, respect each other's freedom, and overcome challenges.

“It’s not an easy journey. There are tough times. There are good times. But it’s a beautiful time for us to grow with each other,” she said,

“Don’t worry, I know that the time will come. I trust God’s plans for us. But I don’t want to disregard the fact that I wake up every morning feeling loved by both Daniel and Zoe. And honestly, that alone makes me feel so grateful,” she added.

Andres also noted how love is different for everyone, and getting engaged or married isn’t how she defines what she and Miranda have.

“It is about how we choose to respect, understand, and forgive each other. More of it, it’s the effort that we put into our relationship and the love we have for our daughter. There is so much to learn about love itself. It’s not all about the flowers, the surprises, or the kilig. It’s a choice to grow with each other despite the challenges.”

Knowing fully well that there are people who want them to part ways while others want them to stay together, she said what matters the most at the end of the day is that she and Miranda “both have that love for each other to listen to our hearts and stay together.”

“That makes me feel so lucky to have someone who’d be willing to work it out with me.”