America's Got Talent YouTube channel.

(UPDATED) Filipino act Power Duo stunned the audience in "America's Got Talent: All Stars" with their finale performance.

After their last dance to "In The Stars" by Benson Boone, Jervin and Anjanette Minor, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel had nothing but praise for the couple.

"You two were born to do this together. It is so beautiful to watch you two dance. I wasn't sure if you were crying in the middle of it," Klum said.

"Yes, we are grateful to be here in the finals," Anjanette said in response.

"It's beautiful to watch and you make you seem effortless so best of luck to you," Mandel added.

Prior to their performance, the couple said that they did not expect to be in the finals.

"I didn't believe that we will go through because of that mistake," Anjanette said.

"When Terry announced our name, I almost cried," Jervin added.

"We're so lucky and happy to be here," the couple said.

"We want to make our country proud, our family, our son back," Anjanette added.

Power Duo was among the acts who made it to the finals of "America's Got Talent: All Stars" along Detroit Youth Choir, Ana-Maria Mărgean, Tom Ball, Aidan McCann, Bello Sisters, Mike E. Winfield, Light Balance Kids, Avery Dixon, Kodi Lee, and Aidan Bryant.

The results of "America's Got Talent: All Stars" will be aired next week.

RELATED VIDEO: