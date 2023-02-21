Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo on Tuesday celebrated her birthday with a simple treat.

In an Instagram post, Rodrigo shared a snap with a plain cake and said: "20 year old girrrrrlllllll."

Rodrigo earlier announced that she is already making new music as she marked the second anniversary of her debut single.

In her Instagram story, Rodrigo thanked her fans for the success of "drivers license" as she played a new beat in the background.

"Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show (you). Thank (you) for everything," Rodrigo said in the caption.

In an earlier interview with Billboard, Rodrigo said she has already thought of a title for her next album and some songs.

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album "Sour." She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

