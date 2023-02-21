MANILA – It has been three years since Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo tied the knot, and Guidicelli took to social media to express his love for his wife as they mark the special occasion.

The doting husband shared a heartwarming video compilation of their recent adventures together, set against an instrumental version of “Bella Ciao.”

Guidicelli affectionately referred to Geronimo as the "love of his life," and expressed his gratitude for their time spent making unforgettable memories together.

“HAPPY 3 years of marriage! Looking forward to many more travels, laughs, adventures, food trips, road trips and just experiencing life with you,” he said.

“Thank you for being you! Thank you for the love and care!”

From his post, it is clear that Guidicelli and Geronimo's love for each other continues to blossom and thrive, and their fans are thrilled to see the happy couple celebrate another year of marital bliss.

Geronimo and Guidicelli have been together for over nine years now. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary on February 20.

The couple recently returned to the Philippines from a winter getaway in the United States.

While they have taken trips abroad before, this year was the first time they had observed their anniversary outside the Philippines with their recent California vacation.

