Mariah Carey thanks fans for 'It's A Wrap' TikTok craze

American pop diva Mariah Carey thanked her fans for resurfacing her old track "It's A Wrap" on TikTok.

In a TikTok post, Carey sent her appreciation to those who made videos and followed the trend.

"Thank YOU ALL for your creativity and your support in making IT’S A WRAP happen! Keep creating these amazing videos, I can’t get enough!" she said.

Carey has the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

"It's A Wrap" is a track from her 12th studio album "Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel" released in 2009.

The song trended when fans raised the pitch of the song and made videos with their lip-syncs.

Carey has five Grammy awards under her belt for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together" and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi" along with Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love" and Best New Artist.