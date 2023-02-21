Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark 2nd wedding anniversary

MANILA — Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola on Tuesday celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a message for each other.

In an Instagram post, Manzano looked back on how their relationship developed.

"One of the best decisions in my life was inviting you to my 2016 birthday (halatang napilitan ka lang at uwing uwi na), little did I know it was the start of a beautiful journey getting to know a friend, bestfriend, girlfriend, fiancée, wife and hot momma," Manzano said in the caption.

"Happy 2nd wedding anniversary and thank you for being the strength of this family. Peanut and I love you Mama!" he added, referring to their baby Isabella Rose.

For her part, Mendiola said that Manzano is an answered prayer.

"Isabella and I are so blessed to have you in our lives. I prayed for you every day, my love. God heard my prayer and gave me a good man," she said in the caption.

"HE knows how pure your heart is and I always tell you this, your kindness is one of the reasons why I fell for you. You are kind to a fault that others take advantage of your good soul.

"Maybe that’s why God put me in your life, para maging pulis sa mga epal na umaaligid sa 'yo. Just like what I promised you during our wedding 2 years ago, I will continue to be your bestfriend, lover, wife, confidant and protector until the end. Happy 2nd wedding anniversary, my love. Rosie and I will always be here for you, through thick and thin. I love you very much."

The celebrity couple recently shared their first family photo after becoming first-time parents with the arrival of their daughter last December.

