KZ Tandingan set to star in new movie shot in Spain

MANILA -- Three years after her debut film, singer KZ Tandingan is set to star in a new movie.

In her social media post, Tandingan revealed that she is doing film for director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo as she uploaded a clip showing a copy of a Spanish newspaper that featured their upcoming project.

"Working on a film by THE Direk @sigridandreapbernardo and we got featured on a Spanish newspaper. Can you find me?" Tandingan captioned her Instagram post.

Tandingan went to Spain where they shot some of the scenes, based on the Instagram post of her talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment.

Tandingan made her movie debut in "The Art of Ligaw" with Epy Quizon, which was released in November 2019.

Currently, Tandingan is one of the coaches of the upcoming season of "The Voice Kids," which will start airing this February 25 and 26.

"The Voice Kids" will be available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z. Also on iWantTFC and TFC and on TV5, Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m..

Related video: