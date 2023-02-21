Angeline Quinto marks 12th anniversary in show business

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto marked her 12th anniversary in show business on Monday.

In a social media post, Quinto uploaded a video of her photos through the years, as well as a clip of her winning moment in the ABS-CBN singing competition “Star Power” in 2011.



"Feb. 20 2011 isang napakalaking pangarap ang natupad. Hindi po ako aabot ng labing dalawang taon sa industriyang ito kung hindi dahil sa inyo. Sa mga taong naging kasama ko simula umpisa, SALAMAT PO," Quinto wrote.

Quinto also thanked all those who were part of her journey, mentioning “Star Power” host Sharon Cuneta, ABS-CBN executives, her team, and all of her fans.

"Sa aking dalawang inspirasyon, Baby Sylvio and Babe. Mama Bob ko, palagi kitang kasama sa lahat pa ng mararating ko Mama. Thank you, LORD. Para po sa iyo lahat ito," she wrote.

After her "Star Power" stint, Quinto became a regular on “ASAP,” where she became part of the "Divas" with KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino, and Kyla; and the "Birit Queens" with Jona, Morissette, and Klarisse de Guzman.

Aside from singing, Quinto also ventured into acting and was part of the drama series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

