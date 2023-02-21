Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan celebrate 5th month of Bean

MANILA – Engaged couple Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan have recently celebrated the fifth month of their beloved daughter Amila Sabine, whom they affectionately call Bean.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Panganiban shared two endearing photos of her and Homan holding their growing baby in their arms.

“5 months na kaming half asleep as parents,” she said. “Pero bakit ang bilis ng panahon.”

Panganiban and Homan welcomed their bundle of joy Bean in September last year.

Just last week, they celebrated the baptism of their daughter and welcomed her into the Christian world.

Bean was blessed with godparents that included Cherry Pie Picache, Bela Padilla, Judy Ann Santos, Kim Chiu, Glaiza de Castro, John Prats, and Ketchup Eusebio.

At one point, Panganiban is seen wiping away her tears during the Sacrament of Baptism as she was filled with joy and gratitude for the special moment.

After the ceremony, Panganiban took the time to thank those who were present.

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat. Thank you for taking time at nandito kayo sa binyag ni Bean. Hindi lang ito binyag ni Bean. Special din itong araw na ito dahil exactly one year ago, nalaman namin na buntis ako,” she said.

As Panganiban and Homan continue to celebrate their daughter's milestones, their love for Bean is apparent in every picture and post they share on social media.

Fans and followers alike are thrilled to witness their beautiful journey as new parents, and are excited to see what the future holds for the happy family.

RELATED VIDEO: