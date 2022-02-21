MANILA – Unlike other artists who used the pandemic as an opportunity to write new songs, Yeng Constantino used the past two years to just rest and relax.

Speaking during the Monday episode of We Rise Together, the “Hawak Kamay” hitmaker shared she did not pressure herself into composing new songs during the lockdowns because she wanted to take a break from life’s hustle and bustle.

“Hindi ko pinipilit 'yung sarili ko magsulat ng kanta. Siguro meron lang akong nasulat na two and a half songs. May isang kanta na hindi pa natapos. I really took my time to just rest,” she said.

“Huwag ko ipilit or i-pressure 'yung sarili ko kasi 'yun 'yung something na hindi kailangan ng mga tao ngayon, including me, na i-pressure mo 'yung sarili mo. Kasi grabe na 'yung pag-aalala na nararanasan natin sa napakabagong bagay na ito. Iisipin ba natin na sa lifetime natin mararanasan natin ito? Sobrang unique siya na event sa buong mundo,” she added.

What’s important, Constantino said, is that she was able to use that time to focus on being safe and healthy and to look after her mental health.

This time, however, she is more than ready to go back and work on new songs again.

“Ngayon na nare-relax na, pasulat-sulat na ulit ng kanta. I think it’s a good place din para pagsimulan ng mga bagong kanta. Ngayon pa lang ako ulit nagsisimula magsulat,” she said.

Although she did not write new tunes during pandemic, Constantino still worked on other projects such as "Paliwanag," her newest collaboration with Gloc-9 which officially dropped last Friday.

