MANILA — Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga said her sister Toni is equipped to handle all the bashing she has been receiving during the 2022 election season.

"Knowing my sister, I know she’s a strong person. And I know hindi siya dadalhin ni Lord doon nang hindi siya ready. So, my sister was bashed even before nung bata pa. She was bullied pre-school pa lang as in hanggang sa pag-aartista niya," Alex said in Karen Davila's vlog.

"During that time, I think she was so equipped and so ready for that and I think that the Lord will not give that to me because I think my sister is stronger, more independent," she added.

The older Gonzaga left her lead hosting gig for “Pinoy Big Brother” amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for lawmaker, Rodante Marcoleta, who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

Hosting the Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally on Tuesday, Gonzaga gave a hearty introduction to Marcoleta, who is seeking a Senate seat in the May elections.

Marcoleta was one of the most vocal lawmakers who led the move to reject ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application in mid-2020, costing the jobs of thousands of Gonzaga’s colleagues in the network.

Gonzaga added that her sister has received more hurtful words from others that apparently made her stronger.

"Matapang talaga ang ate ko as a person. Kaya nga sabi ko, siguro talagang ano siya, she was really born for this kasi kaya niya. Ako, baka ‘di ko kaya pero ang ate ko kayang-kaya niya talaga," she added.

The younger sister reminded the public that bashing would be around even without the elections.

"Dito sa mundo na ‘to you’ll always have bashing, you’ll always have negative thoughts na kapag nagkakaroon ka na ng spiraling negativity na parang I don’t deserve this parang bigla mong mare-realize na, hindi si Jesus nagsasalita nang ganoon, kaaway ‘to, I have to stop," she said.

"So, mayroon akong awareness sa mga bagay na alam mo ‘yung truth... This is not how my Savior sees me so hindi totoo ‘to."