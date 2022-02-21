Sharon Cuneta to star in 'The Mango Bride' film adaptation

MANILA — Sharon Cuneta is set to star in the film adaptation of the award-winning novel "The Mango Bride," the veteran actress confirmed Monday.

Posting a report by US trade magazine Variety, Cuneta said she wanted to connect Filipino narratives to a global audience.

“I wanted to do ‘The Mango Bride’ because it’s the best way to connect to a global audience by putting some of the best Filipino talents and stories together to tell an emotional and uplifting story like this," Cuneta said in the report.

"I have long been a fan of Marivi Soliven’s writing, from ‘Suddenly Stateside,’ her collection of light essays about living in the US, to ‘The Mango Bride.’ She captures the Filipino migrant and Filipino-American experience skillfully,” she added.

"The Mango Bride" revolves around two Filipino women, Amparo and Beverly, whose lives and stories will intertwine. In 2011, the novel won the grand prize in the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature.

On Facebook on Monday, Cuneta asked for prayers as she takes on this new milestone.

"Hollywood, here come the PINOYS!!! Please pray for this project to succeed. My prayer is that it is able to open doors for ALL OF US in the industry - FINALLY," she wrote.