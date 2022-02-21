MANILA — Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is set to have a midnight premiere in the Philippines next month ahead of its US opening.

In an announcement, Warner Bros. Philippines said that the new adaptation will be screened on March 2 at 12:01 a.m. It will open in US theaters on March 4.

"The wait is almost over. Batman fans across the Philippines have a chance to be one of the first people in the world to see The Dark Knight’s next big-screen adventure," Warner Bros. Philippines said, adding that advance ticket selling for dates after March 2 has also started.

"The public may buy their tickets now," it said.

"Fans may check the social pages of Warner Bros. Philippines for updates on participating cinemas," it added.

Joining Pattinson are Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler in Gotham, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as D.A. Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Last year, the production for the new film had to shut down midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before halting anew when Pattinson was reported to have contracted the virus.

