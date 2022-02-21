OSTs by BTS members V, Jungkook set new sales record

BTS members V and Jungkook

The youngest members of BTS are rewriting music history.

BTS vocalists Kim Taehyung or V and Jeon Jungkook are paving the way in uncharted grounds for South Korean solo acts with their recently released official soundtracks.

The two have set the bar much higher for Korean OSTs as well as K-pop idols after earning record-breaking sales figures.

“Christmas Tree” by V has landed at No. 1 on iTunes in over 80 countries including the 8 largest music markets: the United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia, and Netherlands.

The OST for the K-drama “Our Beloved Summer” is the baritone’s second song to claim the top spot in those countries following “Sweet Night,” the ending theme for the popular 2020 series “Itaewon Class.”

To date, no other Asian solo artist has ruled over the biggest music markets with two songs.

Meanwhile, Jungkook set another impressive record with “Stay Alive.”

The OST for the BTS webtoon “7FATES: CHAKHO” has hit No. 1 on iTunes on 105 territories.

The piece produced by BTS rapper Suga achieved the feat in just 10 days, marking the fastest accumulation on record for any solo artist since the platform’s inception.

“Stay Alive” is also expected to make a big debut on music charts (that measure sales and/or streams) in various countries such as Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and Digital Song Sales chart this week.

Both V and Jungkook previously revealed they are currently working on their respective mixtapes. Neither artist, however, has yet announces other details regarding the much-awaited releases.