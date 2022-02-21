MANILA -- Actor Mccoy de Leon on Sunday received a sweet message from his girlfriend Elisse Joson to mark his birthday.

Sharing a sweet photo of them together on social media, Joson greeted the actor on his special day.

"Happy birthday my best friend, my partner, my love. I'm happy to be discovering life and more with you... Thank you for all that you do and all that you are.... I love you. Araw araw kitang mamahalin," Joson wrote on Instagram.



It was last October when De Leon and Joson revealed that they already have a baby girl during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Despite welcoming a baby together, the pair is not in a rush to get married. In a previous interview with Push, de Leon said they agreed on prioritizing baby Felize first.

“Lagi naming pinag-uusapan ni Elisse 'yan. Pero lagi naming binabanggit sa sarili namin na dapat maging praktikal lang kami. Siyempre, ‘di rin biro ang manganak lalo na ngayon pandemya, kailangang mag-ipon,” De Leon said at that time.

Currently, De Leon and Joson are gearing for their comeback movie "Habang Buhay."