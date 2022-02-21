‘King Richard’ to open in PH cinemas on Feb. 23

Handout.

MANILA — The American biography drama "King Richard" is set to open in Philippine theaters this Wednesday.

The film led by Will Smith will be available on select Ayala Malls Cinemas, Warner Bros. Pictures said in an announcement.

Also part of the cast are Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal.

"King Richard" follows the story of Richard Williams (Smith) and her young daughters Venus and Serena Williams, who are being groomed to become tennis stars.

The film received 6 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Smith, and Best Original Screenplay.

Smith has already won Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, where "King Richard" also garnered 3 other nominations.

