Justin Bieber delays show after catching COVID-19

Justin Bieber has contracted COVID-19, delaying his show in Las Vegas originally scheduled on February 20 (US time).
Citing Beiber’s representatives, Variety reported that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within the singer’s team and the pop star himself was not spared.
Over on Twitter, the tour account announced that the Las Vegas show has been rescheduled to June 28 and tickets for the original show will be honored on the new date.
“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” the statement said.
“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” it added.
In another tweet, Bieber's February 22 Glendale show has apparently been rescheduled as well to June 30.
Beiber kicked off his Justice World Tour in San Diego last week. Las Vegas was supposed to be his next stop.