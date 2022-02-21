Justin Bieber delays show after catching COVID-19

Justin Bieber in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Justin Bieber has contracted COVID-19, delaying his show in Las Vegas originally scheduled on February 20 (US time).

Citing Beiber’s representatives, Variety reported that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within the singer’s team and the pop star himself was not spared.

Over on Twitter, the tour account announced that the Las Vegas show has been rescheduled to June 28 and tickets for the original show will be honored on the new date.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” the statement said.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” it added.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Glendale, Arizona on February 22, 2022 has been rescheduled to June 30, 2022. pic.twitter.com/tcmYFiaZI5 — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 21, 2022

In another tweet, Bieber's February 22 Glendale show has apparently been rescheduled as well to June 30.

Beiber kicked off his Justice World Tour in San Diego last week. Las Vegas was supposed to be his next stop.