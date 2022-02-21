MANILA -- The music video for Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta's "Maghintay Ka Lamang" featuring Jake Zyrus has been released.



The almost five-minute video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music over the weekend.

Directed by Abel Rodriguez, the music video was produced by Luzvimin Entertainment.

Produced and arranged by Laureta, "Maghintay Ka Lamang" was written by Vehnee Saturno.

"Maghintay Ka Lamang" is one of the tracks in in second OPM album titled “Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2,” which was released just last December.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

