Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Rapper Gloc-9 just released his song “Paliwanag” which he recorded with Yeng Constantino, marking their second collaboration.

Speaking during the Monday episode of We Rise Together, Gloc-9 shared the story behind the song and working with Constantino anew.

“Nagawa ko 'yung song more than a year ago. 'Yun 'yung mga time na marami kang tanong sa sarili mo. So itong ‘Paliwanag’ ay parang kanta na nagsasaad ng damdamin, hindi lang sa akin, pati na rin siguro ng marami nating mga kababayan,” he said.

For her part, Constantino said it was an honor that Gloc-9 tapped her because she is a huge fan.

“Sobrang isang malaking karangalan sa akin talagang maka-collab si Kuya Gloc kasi henerasyon ko si Sir Gloc. 'Yung mga nagsi-speak sa puso ng mga tao, even 'yung mga taong ayaw namang mag-isip tungkol sa malalim na bagay, pero once na makinig sa mga kanta niya, ‘Oo nga no?’” she said.

Saying “Paliwanag” will certainly evoke the same emotions, Constantino said she is just really proud and happy to have been part of this project.

“Nakakabuhay ng isipan at damdamin... Talagang trinabaho namin ito. Five hours namin ito ni-record so I am very excited,” she said.

Constantino added the song is very timely and that makes it more special.

“Though hindi naman talaga sinadya ni Sir Gloc na maging ganyan lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Pero napaka-special kasi it awakened a lot of us na magdoble, triple ng isip na sinsinin ang ating mga desisyon. Napaka-special,” she said.

Moreover, Constantino, who first collaborated with the rapper on the single "Bugtong," learned a lot from Gloc-9 throughout their recording process.

“I am so proud kasi 'yung first collab namin ni Kuya Gloc, hindi pa mature 'yung boses ko. Mahiyain pa ako. Hindi pa ako masyadong nag-e-express kapag hindi ko masyado gusto yung take. Itong pangalawang recording namin, talagang brinave ko talaga 'yung sarili ko. 'Yun talaga yung feeling na collaboration.”

“Paliwanag” is released under Universal Records and arranged by Thyro Alfaro.