Folk duo the Pamphleteers release ‘Two Novellas’

Listening to the folk duo the Pamphleteers’ new songs — “Reading Day” and “You Looked Better When You Looked at Me” — is like hearing 2 sides of a conversation.

Dee Cruz sings the former, a song that despite having differences one urges the other to stay. Mayhap to work them out. The second, a cynical piece sung by Aldus Santos, is like a spiritual cousin to Johnny Cash’s “Hurt,” which is as emotional as they come.

The 2 songs make up their Double-A-sided single, “Two Novellas”, released in all streaming platforms on February 17, by Offshore Music.

Both songs, according to Santos, “are a study in contrasts” and that forces me to listen intently. The ongoing pandemic has affected and influenced many artists’ songwriting and interpretations of life currently as we know it.

Some have thundered away with salvos of anger, such as local metal band Lilith. Some have responded with perhaps their most meaningful songs, such as alternative rock band Itchyworms.

The Pamphleteers?

They sing and rage somewhere between with Ciudad’s Mikey Amistoso lending a helping hand as both arranger and instrumentalist. Whether Santos is reaching deep from a dark place or Cruz is well, hopeful that something good may yet come out all of this, “Two Novellas” is oddly affecting. And it’s well worth to listen during those moments of introspection.

And who knows, the Pamphleteers, through channeling the late lo-fi rocker Elliott Smith, the haunting Laura Marling, or lauded folk rock band Bright Eyes, you just might unearth some deeper meaning to where we are at this point in our lives.

“Two Novellas” was engineered and mixed by RJ Mabilin and mastered by Ely Buendia. The two singles are now available across all music streaming channels.