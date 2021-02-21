WATCH: Ben&Ben's first live TV performance of 'Inevitable'

MANILA – Popular OPM band Ben&Ben graced the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to perform their newest single “Inevitable.”

This marks the first time the group is singing the track live on television.

“Inevitable” is the music that plays in the background in Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s first joint TVC as Smart ambassadors, which was released on Valentine’s Day.

Ben&Ben wrote the theme song for the said project in partnership with the telco company.

As of writing, its official lyric video already has hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

