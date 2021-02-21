Premium tickets to Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' concert sold out in three days

MANILA – Premium tickets to Sarah Geronimo’s upcoming “Tala: The Film Concert” have been sold out.

This, just after three days since it became available for sale through KTX.ph last Friday.

Perks of the P3,000-worth “VVIP tickets” have yet to be detailed although based on what’s posted in the KTX website, there will be a separate zoom link that will be sent to those who purchased it for a pre-show event.

Regular tickets, which are priced at P1,500 each, are still available for purchase.

The one-night event, named after Geronimo’s juggernaut hit song, marks her first full-length performance after her joint concert with Regine Velasquez, “Unified,” in February 2020.

That show is considered to be the last major production held at a concert venue prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Geronimo’s “Tala: The Film Concert” is seen as her big stage comeback after her months-long physical absence from “ASAP Natin ‘To,” where she has been a mainstay since 2004.

In a post on his Instagram page, Geronimo’s husband Matteo Guidicelli talked about how special this project is for her.

“She worked extremely hard for this show because her goal was to really produce something extra special for her audience and I personally witnessed how she creatively collaborated with her team,” he said.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, concert director Paul Basinillo said: “Ang gusto talaga ni Sarah, live concert experience so we were able to set up a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum.”

“We shot for three days. Live ang tugtugan with Louie Ocampo, choreography by Georcelle of G-Force. Sarah herself enjoyed the experience because the venue is familiar to her, as well as the people she worked with. The band members, na-handpick niya, the dancers, vocal support. Nothing was lost in terms of a real concert experience,” he added.

Basinillo has collaborated with Geronimo for 15 years, but he considers “Tala: The Film Concert” one of the most difficult in terms of preparations for the one-week taping at the Big Dome last December. He himself underwent four COVID-19 tests, along with an estimated 70 personnel.

“Nakaka-pressure din. We have to level up with the production because you know, the Popsters may say 'Nakita na namin iyan.' We are conscious of that kaya all arrangements are original, everything is new,” said Basinillo.

“It’s an honor to work with her again, ako pa rin ang napili,” added Basinillo, who has directed six concerts of Geronimo including her last solo show “This is Me.”

Among the most awaited innovations in the music video-driven show are Geronimo’s new take on her hits “Kilometro,” “Ikot-ikot” and “Isa Pang Araw.” There’s also a reworking of her interpretation of Rico Blanco’s “Your Universe.”

The concert will premiere exclusively on KTX.ph and iWantTFC on March 27 at 8 p.m.

