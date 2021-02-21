'PBB Connect': Quincy booted from House

MANILA — Quincy Adrienne Villanueva became the latest housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On the latest episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," Quincy became this Sunday's evictee after receiving less than 5 percent combined of Kumu and text votes from viewers and supporters.

I’m sorry Quincy you have just been evicted from the Big Brother House. #PBB9thEviction — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) February 21, 2021

Other nominees — Kobie Rhys Brown, Ella Cayabyab and Ralph Malibunas — will stay at least one more week inside the house after being saved by fans, who have been attached to the reality show since the season began.

“PBB” puts together a group of strangers from various backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections, and even tensions, that unfold on air.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).