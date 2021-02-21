Netflix review: You will hate Rosamund Pike a lot in 'I Care a Lot'

Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot'

Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) was a professional guardian for senior citizens with dementia. However, it turned out that Marla used her status a legally-appointed guardian to confine her ward to a nursing home with no access to their families, later auctioning off their belongings to handsomely pay herself and her girlfriend Fran (Eiza Gonzalez).

Upon advise from her accomplice Dr. Karen Amos (Alicia Witt), Marla's next target was one rich single woman with no known family named Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest). However, Peterson was actually the mother of a dangerous Russian mafia lord in hiding, Roman Lunyof (Peter Dinklage). Marla's neat little guardianship scam was about to meet its match.

From her film debut as Bond girl Miranda Frost in "Die Another Day" (2002) to her Oscar-nominated turn as Amy Elliot Dunne in "Gone Girl" (2014), Rosamund Pike was known for playing icy blonde femme fatales. In this latest project of hers as cold and ruthless con woman Marla Grayson, Pike assumed a high-camp version of this persona and played it to the hilt, complete with a sexy lesbian lover as her right-hand.

From the get-go, seeing how she methodically milked her wards and skillfully manipulated the clueless Judge Lomax (Isaiah Whitlock, Jr.), I immediately did not like Marla. All the way to the end, Pike never let go of Marla's tough, fearless, street-smart character, no matter how unlikable she got. Marla never really had my sympathy at any point (and she was relentless), such was Pike's consistency in her twisted portrayal.

Marla was so well-played as a hateful character, I even tended to side with the sons who wanted to get their mothers back, no matter the violent means they resorted to. Macon Blair played the hapless Feldstrom, whose desperate frustration about his mother first clued us in on Marla's schemes. Peter Dinklage, of course, delivered the intense performance expected from him, as he dripped with imminent danger as a crime boss and devoted son Roman. I wished Dianne Wiest was made to do more as Ms. Peterson.

With legal guardianship very much in the news these days with the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary and the #FreeBritney movement, this very black comedy got me really annoyed and fuming, almost to the point of wanting to shut my gadget off in disgust.

But then, despite all its unbelievably hyperbolic events, writer-director J Blakeson made me hate crooked and wicked Marla so much, it still made me want to stick around to see if and how she will get her comeuppance, or not. However, I will not watch it again.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."

