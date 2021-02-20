Music video: Morissette returns with ‘Phoenix’

Morissette appears in the music video for her latest single ‘Phoenix.’ YouTube: Morissette

MANILA — Morissette released on Saturday her first single of 2021, fittingly titled “Phoenix,” about overcoming challenges and starting over.

The music video of “Phoenix,” which she co-wrote with fiancé Dave Lamar, shows numerous milestones in Morissette’s career, as she sings about soaring further.

It also includes glimpses of frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, to relate the lyrics about hope and perseverance to the global health crisis.

“To be very honest, I was nervous working on this music video because I personally felt we already went all out with ‘Love You Still,’” Morissette said, referring to her previous single.

“But then as always, my team proved me way wrong! We wanted to be able to give justice visually also to a very powerful song. Thank you guys for again putting your heart and soul into another dear project of ours,” she wrote on Instagram.

The music video was directed by Jason Max, and was executive produced by Morissette.

Coincidentally, “Phoenix’s” release comes a day ahead of her return to the concert variety program “ASAP Natin ‘To,” where she had been a regular performer, after a months-long absence.

