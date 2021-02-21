Morissette makes 'ASAP' comeback with 'Phoenix'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Morissette has finally returned to “ASAP Natin To” after her months-long absence on the ABS-CBN concert variety show.

For her comeback, Morissette performed her new single titled “Phoenix.”

“I am so glad to be back and to be performing again on the ASAP stage and to be able to share very exciting news and stories with everybody,” she said following her number.

Talking about her new track, she expressed how grateful she is to her fans who made it number one on iTunes Philippines upon its release.

Sharing what the song is about, Morissette said: “We really wanted to share this song by the end of 2020 just because of everything that went on, with the pandemic, lahat ng lives lost. But then we also just decided na we can launch it naman for next year para we can start 2021 on a better note.”

“It’s really just an inspiring song, something na makaka-lift ng spirits natin especially after a very tough year. Of course, coming from a person experience na rin, I want to keep going,” she added.

Morissette first released “Phoenix” on Saturday. Its music video shows numerous milestones in her career as she sings about soaring further.

It also includes glimpses of frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, to relate the lyrics about hope and perseverance to the global health crisis.

The music video was directed by Jason Max, and was executive produced by Morissette.