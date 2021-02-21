'I love you forever': Matteo tells wife Sarah on first wedding anniversary

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli marked on Saturday their first wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Guidicelli paid tribute to his wife as he shared their “family photo” with their three dogs.

“Love, HAPPY 1st year anniversary!! Look at our family! Thank you for bringing joy in our home, you are the reason why I smile when we wake up,” he said.

Guidicelli said Geronimo continues to inspire him every day, saying he loves celebrating life with her.

“So proud of you my love! I love you forever,” he said before adding the hashtags #proudhusband and #blessed.

In a recent interview with Viva’s “Anong Ganap?” which was released on Valentine’s Day, Geronimo described their marriage as both "rewarding and challenging."

"The marriage itself is a blessing, an opportunity to spend the rest of your life with your loved one. 'Yung napili mo talaga na makasama sa buhay, partner in life," she said.

"Challenging kasi sa situation ko, parang ito na 'yung big leap ko papunta ng adulting. Sinasabi ko nga lagi, na-expedite. Masyado na ngang long-overdue but I guess ito talaga ang plano para sa akin," she added.

Despite all the challenges, the singer-actress considers her marriage as the happiest moment of her life.

"Rewarding siya dahil 'yun nga kasama mo ang mahal mo sa buhay, tapos you have the freedom. You get to choose and decide for yourself, not just for yourself but for the both of you. You become one. As one na kayo," Geronimo said.

Geronimo and Guidicelli's clandestine wedding happened in Taguig City on February 20, 2020, just weeks before the lockdown was imposed.

While they are among the most visible stars in showbiz, Geronimo and Guidicelli have largely kept their relationship low profile since when they were still boyfriend and girlfriend.

Their engagement, for instance, was belatedly revealed in November 2019, “about a year” after the actual proposal happened.

The two were together for six years before they tied the knot.

