'Hindi nakakaganda': Heart explains why she stopped being overly jealous

MANILA – For the first time, Maja Salvador invited Heart Evangelista to appear on her vlog where they talked about love-related topics.

The first thing they discussed was how to avoid being overly jealous, which Evangelista admitted she has already outrgrown.

“Nung mas bata ako, medyo sensitive ako. Especially kasi artista tayo, so parang you’re legally cheating on each other by kissing other people, ‘di ba? Mahirap siya intindihin. But nung tumagal, parang naisip ko na tatanda ako kakaselos. Hindi siya nakakaganda,” she said.

“Nung bagets ako, nung MU-MU pa with John Prats, gan'yan, super habol ako. Mukha akong t*nga. Ang pangit pangit ko tuloy tignan. Kasi kahit gaano kaganda ang babae, kapag wala siyang self-worth or habol siya nang habol, alam mong lagi lang siya nandiyan, ite-take mo for granted. Until one day, sabi ko, I think I’m gonna sit still, hayaan ko sila magkagulo and magmamaganda lang ako,” she added.

Evangelista also agreed with Salvador that being jealous also depends on one’s partner.

“Ako rin, I am with somebody who is mature, who is very wise. Parang it’s all about reassurance. Wala akong selos, selos,” she said referring to her husband, Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“Ako, mas complicated ako kasi he was married before, he has two kids so it’s really hard to understand especially napaka-immature ko noon. Pero ngayon, I feel na I’m different and mas nakakaganda talaga yung confident ka,” she said.

Salvador also asked Evangelista for tips when people tend to overthink a lot of things.

“Ako, grabe ako mag-overthink. Grabe din yung anxiety ko. Lately, kalma na ako. It’s all about ano naman din – minsan kapag gabi, huwag ka na mag-social media kasi yung output ng lahat ng tao, kahit hindi mo nada-digest, unconsciously, pumapasok siya sa utak mo. So nagiging busy yung utak mo,” Evangelista said.

The actress said she also likes reading daily devotionals to keep her calm and she makes sure to surround herself with good people.

“Kasi natatanggal nila yung utak mo sa issue,” she explained.

As to the topic of how to avoid getting hurt when loving someone, Evangelista feels like those two things come in package.

“Kasama na yun dun. But at the same time, hindi lang din naman siya sakit. Masaya din naman siya. Masakit siya because may mga kailangan kang aralin sa sarili mo na ‘Babaguhin ko ba ito? Ano bang gusto ko? Kaya ko ba i-take ito?’ Barometer ang love,” she said.

“Doon mo nakikilala at doon nade-develop yung character mo as a person. Iba din ang nagagawa ng love sa life. Whether it was good or it was bad, all is fair in love. Love for yourself wins. At the end of the day, kasi kung hindi ko napagdaanan lahat ng pinagdaanan ko, baka hindi rin ako worthy na makasama yung asawa ko ngayon dahil napakabuti din niya. It all makes sense,” she added.

