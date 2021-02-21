Assunta talks about having a baby after 19 years of waiting

MANILA – Four months since she gave birth to her daughter, Assunta de Rossi recalled how she and her husband Jules Ledesma waited 19 years before baby Julia came into their lives.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga on “I Feel U,” de Rossi said she was really surprised when she learned that she’s pregnant because it happened at an unexpected time.

“We were trying for so many years na, parang sabi ko nahihirapan na ako. So many things happened na also tapos with all the stress and kung ano man, we sought fertility treatments nung mga 2016. We decided na to go the scientific route, mag in vitro na lang kami. Mutual decision naman iyon. Hindi nag succeed yung first time,” she said.

“Nalungkot talaga ako doon pero normal daw yun. Hindi lahat nakukuha the first time. Sabi ko sige balik trabaho na lang muna ako para mawala lang yung lungkot. Last year, nag-decide ako na I think it’s time. Nag-usap kami, ‘Gusto mo ba i-consider mag-abroad tayo just in case?’ Kasi meron pa akong embryos sa freezer eh. Sabi niya, okay lang. Sabi ko, ‘Gusto mo mag Singapore tayo, Taiwan or US.’ Kaso nagka-COVID,” she added.

De Rossi said it was after they celebrated her 37th birthday that she noticed her monthly period was delayed.

“Nag Amanpulo kami nung 37th birthday ko. Pagbalik namin, a week later, nagpa-check up ako kasi nga delayed ako. Na-confirm that I was pregnant. Talagang nagulat kaming mag-asawa. Inannounce ko sa family ko, pati sila nagulat din naman. It was a pleasant surprise. It was unplanned but not naman unwanted kasi it’s been a long time din talaga. Ano bang nagawa ko at nangyari ito? But I am so thankful,” she said.

Talking about her experience as a first time mom, de Rossi said it hasn’t been really easy because she has to look after baby Julia 24/7.

“Since day one, sleep deprived na talaga ako. Nasasanay din pero there are times na ang hirap. You take it one day at a time talaga kasi if today okay ka, hindi guaranteed na okay ka rin tomorrow,” she said.

“In the beginning iniisip mo, artista ako sanay ako sa puyatan. Pero pagdating ng baby, puwede mag-shooting na lang ako ulit?” she added.

De Rossi said breastfeeding a child is also not an easy task.

“Nobody can say, ‘Nakaupo ka lang naman, wala ka namang ginagawa.’ Ay hindi po. Ang breastfeeding po ay nakaka-burn ng maraming maraming calories kaya siya nakakapayat and of course, kailangan natin ng fuel so kahit minsan wala tayong ganang kumain, pipilitin nating kumain para mapakin natin ng maayos yung anak natin,” she said.

While being a mom entails a lot of hard work, de Rossi said she is cherishing every moment while her daughter still needs her.

“Dadating sa point na hindi ka na niya kailangan. It goes by so fast. Wala nang take two ito,” she said.

De Rossi and Ledesma welcomed baby Julia on October 23, 2020.