'The Whale' coming to PH theaters on Feb. 22

Handout photo.

MANILA -- Brendan Fraser’s highly anticipated and much talked-about comeback movie, “The Whale,” is coming to the Philippines this February 22.

Fraser, who’s known for his leading man roles in films like “Bedazzled,” “George of the Jungle,” and the mega blockbuster franchise “The Mummy,” was in a decade-long hiatus when Academy Award-winning director, Darren Aronofsky offered him the role of Charlie, a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher who hides out in his flat and eats his way to death.

He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption.

The film premiered in the 79th Venice Film Festival and immediately captured the attention of fans and critics alike for Fraser’s outstanding performance.

Since then, the film has earned multiple nominations from major award-giving bodies and critics circles.

“The Whale” is based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter. It also stars Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. This is produced by A24 and directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Continuing with TBA Studios’ string of successful acquisitions that showcase Filipino artists in front or behind the camera (“Triangle of Sadness,” “Plan 75,” and “Nocebo”), “The Whale” also features another Filipino talent, Matthew Libatique.

Libatique is a Filipino-American cinematographer, a two-time Academy Award nominee, and a longtime collaborator of Aronofsky. He’s known for his work on films like “Black Swan,” “Mother!,” and “Requiem for a Dream” among many others.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: