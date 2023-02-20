Robi Domingo grateful to be part of 'The Voice PH'

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo is grateful to be part of "The Voice Philippines."

In his Instagram post on Monday, Domingo shared a throwback photo of him when he became a social media correspondent in the first season of "The Voice Philippines."

"The first photoshoot for the first season happened back in Jan 2013 as I became one of the V-Reporters. Really grateful to witness a new era of world-class voices and celebrate 10 iconic years of THE VOICE PH," Domingo captioned his post.

For the 10th year anniversary of "The Voice Philippines," Domingo along with Bianca Gonzalez were announced as the new hosts for the fifth season of the ABS-CBN program, which will begin airing on February 25, every Saturday and Sunday.

The program will not only feature two new hosts but will also a new lineup of coaches, with Bamboo Manalac being the sole returning mentor.

Now accompanying the rock star are Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan.

“The Voice Kids,” a competition for aspirants aged 6 to 12, kicked off the auditions for its fifth season in November.

The most recent “The Voice” edition in the Philippines was the teens format in 2020, which had to adjust its format and production due to the onset of the pandemic.

Former coaches of the “Kids” edition are Lea Salonga, across four seasons; Sarah Geronimo, who was present for all except the third; and Sharon Cuneta, who joined the third season.

